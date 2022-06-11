How Blackpool’s search for a new boss is impacting their recruitment plans

That’s according to Blackpool’s chief executive Ben Mansford, who remains busy speaking to prospective candidates to find Neil Critchley’s replacement.

Derby County assistant Liam Rosenior continues to lead the way with the bookies but, contrary to reports that emerged on Friday, it’s understood no announcement is imminent.

Former Seasider and current Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon has since emerged as a surprise second favourite.

Michael Appleton, Michael Duff, Dave Challinor and Ian Evatt also feature, along with another new name in Shaun Maloney.

Identifying a new number one is understandably the club’s priority right now, but that’s not to say they’ll be starting from scratch when it comes to recruiting new players this summer.

“We have (head of football operations) John Stephenson and he’s supported by the scouting, the data and the support staff and the first-team staff, all of which are still here apart from Neil,” Mansford told Tangerine TV.

“The work to prepare for next season was underway a year ago with databases full of players, we had shortlisted players in positions we needed to strengthen.

“Clearly because we’re without a head coach it’s difficult to push on and plan in the same way because I think the new head coach needs to have an input in that.

“I’d just ask supporters for a bit of patience with that but our hopes and ambitions continue to be wanting to take this club forward within the sensible parameters with which we have to operate.

“Our owner has backed up everything he’s said. The training ground is underway with the planning application and the land has been assembled, the East Stand we’ve secured the Town Deal funding, so we’re going in the right direction.

“That’s to secure the future of the club for the next 20 to 25 years and maybe up to 50 years, not to simply throw a load of money to chase the Premier League and you end up in administration like Derby and in League One.

“For now, we want to improve. A lot of work is being done behind the scenes but we just need a bit of patience to get our number one in.”

When new players do arrive this summer, they’re likely to be of the same ilk as the previous ones that have arrived at Bloomfield Road in recent times - young and hungry with room to grow and improve.

“We’ve got a way of working and John Stephenson is fantastic and is supported by John Gibson and the rest of the staff,” he added.

“We know what a Blackpool player might look like. We want to bring in young, athletic and capable footballers and we want them to improve and get to know the fans.

“Everyone who has joined in since Simon Sadler took over has enjoyed playing in front of the North Stand and enjoyed that relationship with the supporters.

“I think recruitment moves on. The type of player we want to recruit will remain the same because I think it’s important for a club like ours that we can’t and don’t just chop and change just because of a change in head coach.