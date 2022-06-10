Blackpool’s search for a new head coach: Derby County assistant becomes overwhelming favourite with bookies

The 37-year-old’s odds are as short as 1/10 with SkyBet, well ahead of Michael Appleton in second, who is 10/1.

It’s been mooted the club’s interview process is now coming to an end, but as it stands there has been no change and no appointment is believed to be imminent.

The Seasiders have made good progress this week though, working through a shortlist of names and interviewing the likes of Rosenior and Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff.

Former Pool boss Appleton has also been linked with a surprise return, having left Lincoln City at the end of last season.

The former right-back made over 450 appearances during his 17-year playing career, representing seven different clubs.

Rosenior is now the overwhelming bookies' favourite to take the Blackpool job

The son of former manager Leroy, Rosenior entered the coaching game in 2018 when he became assistant to Simon Rusk with Brighton’s Under-23 side.

A year later, he left to join Phillip Cocu’s backroom staff at Derby, later earning a promotion to assistant manager when Rooney took the number one role.

The former Bristol City, Fulham and Reading defender is highly thought of as a young up-and-coming coach and a respected figure at Derby, with supporters reluctant to see him go.

The Robins have offered a new contract to their manager in an attempt to keep him at Whaddon Road, but have also begun to put plans in place in readiness for his departure.

Appleton surprisingly entered the frame overnight, with reports claiming the former Blackpool boss is “in the frame” for a potential surprise return to Bloomfield Road.

It’s been reported the 46-year-old is among the final batch of names alongside Duff and Rosenior.

Stockport County boss and former AFC Fylde man Dave Challinor has also been linked, as has Bolton Wanderers’ former Seasider Ian Evatt.