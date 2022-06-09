Blackpool next head coach odds: Bolton Wanderers, Derby County and Stoke City men among the candidates

The Seasiders are on the lookout for a new number one after Neil Critchley’s surprise decision to link up with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

Plenty of names have already been thrown into the hat - but who takes your fancy?

These are the current odds, correct as of Thursday, June 9 on SkyBet:

1. Mark Warburton - 25/1 A more experienced manager, Warburton is now out of work having left QPR at the end of last season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. Duncan Ferguson - 25/1 Currently part of Frank Lampard's backroom staff at Everton but has been strongly linked with the Blackburn Rovers job this summer. Photo: Peter Powell

3. Sean Dyche - 25/1 Recently out of work since his surprise departure from Burnley. Likely to demand big wages and a club at the top of the Championship though. Photo: CameraSport -

4. Michael Carrick - 25/1 Most recently part of the Man United coaching staff, acting as caretaker boss at one point, Carrick is on the lookout for his first permanent manager's gig. Photo: National World