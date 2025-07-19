Blackpool team news V West Brom: Decision made concerning Birmingham City man

Blackpool take on West Brom at Bloomfield Road in their fourth pre-season friendly of the summer.

Steve Bruce has named his Blackpool side to take on his former club West Brom this afternoon.

Throughout pre-season so far, the Seasiders have faced Accrington Stanley and Fleetwood Town in behind-closed-doors contests, and AFC Fylde in front of fans at Mill Farm.

In all three games, game time has been spread out, with only a small number of players featuring for a full 90 minutes.

The contest against the Baggies could prove to be an opportunity for more players to get a full run out.

On the back of his arrival from Birmingham City on a season-long loan, Bailey Peacock-Farrell is named on the bench, with Franco Ravizzoli starting in goal.

Meanwhile, fellow new signing Danny Imray does start, and comes in at right back ahead of Andy Lyons.

After missing the last two games through illness, Hayden Coulson is available again, but Fraser Horsfall and Tom Bloxham aren’t included on this occasion, while Albie Morgan remains absent through injury.

Here is the full XI: Franco Ravizzoli, Danny Imray, Olly Casey, Michael Ikiekwe, Hayden Coulson, CJ Hamilton, Lee Evans, Jordan Brown, George Honeyman, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Harvey Bardsley, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Andy Lyons, James Husband, Zac Ashworth, Kylian Kouassi, Ryan Finnigan, Dan Sassi, Theo Upton, Terry Bondo, Spencer Knight, Jack Richardson.

