Blackpool vs Wigan Athletic injury news - as four players ruled out and three doubts

Blackpool could be without Shayne Lavery for their Lancashire Derby with Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

Lavery came off against Lincoln City last weekend with Neil Critchley reporting that he had a scan for a tight hamstring that he picked up in the 3-0 defeat to the Imps, which ruled him out of the Carabao Cup tie with Wolves.

It is hoped that the Tangerines will get good news, given the spate of hamstring problems that the forward options have suffered in recent weeks, but his current status for the match is doubtful.

Summer signing Kyle Joseph is sidelined too with a hamstring issue, which is set to rule him out for at least a month. The 21-year-old forward who was signed from Swansea City - has been limited to just one appearance in the FL Cup, and there is a real need for goals having drawn a blank in the league since the opening day.

Defender Jordan Gabriel meanwhile is stepping up his recovery from an ankle injury that he sustained last season, but his namesake Jordan Rhodes returns to the fold after sitting out of Tuesday's defeat because he was cup tied.

Rhodes made his debut last week, but will appear in front of the Blackpool supporters for the first time at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Wigan will be without centre-back Charlie Hughes after his red card in the 2-0 defeat to Barnsley last weekend. The Lactics appealed the decision but were unsuccessful in their attempt, and he will now sit out of the Derby clash on Saturday.

Liam Shaw and Jonny Smith are doubts for the match as the pair recover from injury. Summer signing Smith has resumed training, and was given a chance last week but wasn't deemed fit to be in the match-day squad.