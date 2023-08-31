Blackpool take on Wigan Athletic at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

The Seasiders have not scored in their last five games in all competitions, and were defeated 3-0 by Lincoln City in their last League One outing.

Meanwhile, despite losing to Barnsley last week, Latics have started the campaign brightly, and have been able to wipe out their minus eight points deduction.

Here is what has happened in the last seven games between Blackpool and Wigan:

1 . Blackpool 1-0 Wigan (15/04/23) Jerry Yates scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory for the Seasiders when the two teams met at Bloomfield Road back in April.

2 . Wigan 2-1 Blackpool (12/11/22) Marvin Ekpiteta was sent off for the Tangerines in last year's game at the DW Stadium, as Wigan Athletic claimed a 2-1 victory. James McClean and Curtis Tilt both scored for the home team, while Gary Madine got the Seasiders' consolation.

3 . Wigan 0-5 Blackpool (26/01/21) Blackpool claimed a huge 5-0 win over Wigan Athletic in January 2021. Ellis Simms claimed a brace, while Ekpiteta, Yates and Matty Virtue were also on the scoresheet.

4 . Blackpool 1-0 Wigan (03/11/20) The last time the two teams met at Bloomfield Road in League One was back in 2020. Sullay Kaikai scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win for the Tangerines.

5 . Wigan 0-2 Blackpool (13/02/18) First half goals from Armand Gnanduillet and Kelvin Mellor helped Blackpool to a 2-0 victory over Wigan at the DW Stadium in 2018.

6 . Blackpool 1-3 Wigan (21/10/17) Chey Dunkley scored a brace as Wigan Athletic produced a 3-1 victory over the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road in October 2017.