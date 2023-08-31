Jordan Rhodes says the Blackpool squad are determined to put things right following a poor run of form.

The striker is set to make his home debut for the Seasiders on Saturday afternoon, as Neil Critchley’s side welcome Wigan Athletic to Bloomfield Road.

Rhodes, who appeared from the bench in the 3-0 defeat to Lincoln, is hopeful he can help the Tangerines end their goal drought.

“It didn’t go great on Saturday, but we’ve put that to bed,” he said.

Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

“The disappointment is a good sign in the grand scheme of things.

“My home debut is something to look forward to.

“Hopefully with a good week behind us we can be on the winning side, and the feeling can be a little bit different to the Lincoln game.

“I remember those Lancashire derbies from my time with Blackburn and how everyone wants the bragging rights.

“Wigan have started the season well so we have to be right at it to match them and be on our A-game to try and get three points.

“The ambition is to push towards the top of the table- and quite rightly so.

“That’s the mindset we should have.

“We can go on and win games. There’s a willingness and a desire to put things right.

“I’ve not been here too long so I don’t want to presume, but it looks like a really positive dressing room with a good bunch of lads.”

Rhodes says as a more experienced player he’s used to quickly settling in at new clubs.

“When you’re in the early years of your career it can take a bit of time, but when you’re coming towards the twilight, you recognise some of the movements and some of the patterns,” he added.

“At the beginning it can sometimes be a bit alien to you, but when you’ve seen it before you know where to go and how to position yourself.

“Integration is one of those keywords, but fortunately there’s a number of lads in the dressing room that I’ve played with previously and loads of players that I’ve come across in my time.

“Hopefully that shouldn’t be an issue and I’m looking forward to mucking in.