Jordan Rhodes says the warmth around the Blackpool squad is something that attracted him to the club.

The 33-year-old striker has joined the Seasiders on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town.

Rhodes admits he’s been impressed by a number of different things and hopes he can have a positive impact during his spell with the club.

“The changing room, the pedigree of the manager, and the warmth around the place all attracted me,” he said.

Jordan Rhodes made his Blackpool debut in the defeat to Lincoln City (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

“Those three things are all massive on their own merit.

"The move was bubbling behind the scenes for a little bit, then it was a whirlwind few hours.

"I’m really happy to be here, it’s a terrific football club with a great history.

“In the brief time I’ve been here everyone has been welcoming, and that’s all I can ask for at this early stage.

“I’m looking forward to mucking in and being part of the team- trying my best on and off the field.

“I hope I can replicate my past form- that’s why we keep doing it.

“I’ve been fortunate to get promotion through the Football League.

“If anyone wants to tap into my experience then I’d be there for them, but I’m no beacon of light, I’m no preacher.

“I’ve been really impressed by Critch (Neil Critchley), but everyone says such great things about him anyway so it’s not been a surprise.

“I’ve been to Blackpool once or twice on days out and played against them many times over the years.

“One of my really close friends in football is James Husband, so we’ve been talking about the club for years."

Rhodes made his Seasiders debut from the bench in the 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City, replacing Shayne Lavery in the 27th minute.

"As a professional footballer it’s what you are paid to do and is what you want to do,” he added.

“Obviously we were disappointed with the result, but having not played competitive football for a while now, I really enjoyed being out on the pitch alongside the lads in a stadium with fans.