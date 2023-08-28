Charlie Kirk: Blackpool reportedly interested in bringing former loanee back to Bloomfield Road
Blackpool are reportedly interested in bringing Charlton Athletic’s Charlie Kirk back to Bloomfield Road.
According to the Sunday Mirror’s Darren Witcoop, the Seasiders are considering a move for the 25-year-old as they look to bolster their attack.
Neil Critchley is said to be a fan of the winger who spent time on loan with the Tangerines back in 2022, during which time he provided three assists in nine appearances.
Kirk started his career with Crewe Alexandra, before making the move to The Valley in 2021.