Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley provides latest injury update on Shayne Lavery
Blackpool manager Neil Critchley says he’s hoping for good news concerning Shayne Lavery.
The striker was forced off with a tight hamstring during the first half of the Seasiders’ 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City on Saturday.
Despite facing a potential spell on the sidelines, Lavery has been included in the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming international fixtures.
"He went for a scan today (Tuesday),” Critchley said.
"I’m hopeful of good news when I speak to the physio.
"We’re awaiting the results- which I imagine would’ve come through during the game (against Wolves).
“I’m hoping I don’t get more bad news after a 5-0 defeat.”