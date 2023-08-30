Blackpool manager Neil Critchley says he’s hoping for good news concerning Shayne Lavery.

The striker was forced off with a tight hamstring during the first half of the Seasiders’ 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City on Saturday.

Despite facing a potential spell on the sidelines, Lavery has been included in the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming international fixtures.

"He went for a scan today (Tuesday),” Critchley said.

Shayne Lavery was forced off through injury in the game against Lincoln City (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

"I’m hopeful of good news when I speak to the physio.

"We’re awaiting the results- which I imagine would’ve come through during the game (against Wolves).