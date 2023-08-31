Neil Critchley believes Blackpool’s EFL Cup tie against Wolves was a good learning curve for his side.

The Seasiders were on the end of a 5-0 defeat at Molineux, with the Premier League team easing their way to the third round.

Critchley was pleased with some of the things the Tangerines were able to do against a more demanding opponent than what they are usually used to.

"I found it hard to summarise after the game,” he said.

"You feel awful after losing 5-0- it’s not nice.

"We’re all competitive. We all want to win, we all want to do well.

"You also have to have a sense of perspective on the game.

"In lots of areas of the pitch we did lots of very good things, and you have to appreciate the difference in the level of quality on show- that’s obvious.

"If you can’t learn from playing in games like that, then when are you going to learn?

“It was a different type of game than what we would face in our league, because of the way they pass the ball, keep the ball, move the ball.

"Physically it’s very demanding, and you’re making more decisions defensively- if you get them wrong then good players will run around you, and if they do that you’re not catching them."

Finding the back of the net continues to be a problem for the Seasiders- who have now gone five games in all competitions without scoring.

"We were close on Saturday, we created numerous good opportunities,” Critchley added.

"We didn’t test the goalkeeper against Wolves, but there were chances where we could’ve and we didn’t.

"That’s really frustrating because you’re right there, but you end up scuffing it along the floor or hitting the first man.

"As a coach, when you work so hard to win the ball back off good opposition and you chuck it straight back to them, you know your goal is in danger because of how you pressed.”