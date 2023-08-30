Blackpool have exited the EFL Cup in the second round.

Neil Critchley’s side were on the end of a 5-0 defeat to Wolves at Molineux.

Matt Doherty claimed a brace for the home team, while Sasa Kalajdzic, Fabio Silva and Nathan Fraser were on the scoresheet as well.

Here are some of the talking points from the game:

Blackpool were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Wolves (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

Wolves too strong

The quality of the Premier League side was apparent throughout the night.

Without having to use too many gears, Wolves were able to brush past the Seasiders with ease.

They were just faster and stronger- and there shouldn’t be any shame in that from Blackpool’s perspective.

It’s a huge gap between the top tier and League One, and you would’ve struggled to find someone ahead of kick off who firmly believed Critchley’s would come out on top.

Their form heading into it didn’t suggest an upset could be on, but the timing of the opener certainly removed any slight hope.

There wasn’t a lack of effort from the Tangerines, it just purely came down to being against a superior opposition who compete in the best league in the world.

Misfortune at both ends

Sometimes you need a bit of luck in football, and Blackpool are short of that.

Their biggest problem is finding the back of net, which continued at Molineux, as they hit the woodwork twice.

A Kenny Dougall strike from distance hit the inside of the post but didn’t go in, while Callum Connolly smashed a free kick against the crossbar.

Meanwhile, there was a bit of misfortune in a couple of the goals.

For the first, Richard O’Donnell made a good save from an initial effort, but Wolves had numbers in the box, and Kalajdzic was able to finish on the rebound.

As for the second and fifth, both Silva and Fraser benefitted from deflections.

No need to overreact

There’s no need for too much doom and gloom- well, not about the result at Molineux anyway.

Hopefully they’ve been able to learn something from the experience to help turn around their form in the league- which does need addressing.