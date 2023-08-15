Blackpool v Port Vale injury news as one ruled out and seven doubtful

Blackpool are hoping to have Matthew Pennington available for tonight’s EFL League One clash with Port Vale.

The summer signing went off with a groin injury in the Tangerines’ 2-0 win over Burton Albion on the opening day of the season. It was hopeful that Pennington would feature against Exeter City but he did not make the journey down to Devon.

Pennington took part in some light training towards the end of last week and took part in drills which included a football. The lack of travelling for tonight’s game could mean that he at least appears on the substitutes bench.

Callum Connolly was absent in the stalemate with Exeter but may be available for selection again. Kyle Joseph like Matt Pennington is a doubt having not made the match-day squad last Saturday. He will be assessed over the coming days after an issue in training towards the end of last week. In the latest update given by Neil Critchley, he said that Joseph would be assessed over the next 24-48 hours, and tonight we will find out the severity of his knock.

Jensen Weir is in line to make his debut having signed on a season-long loan from Brighton. He was not registered in time to make his debut but now the transfer has ben approved by the EFL, and having been with his teammates on the weekend, and trained with them on Monday, he is ready to go.

As for Port Vale meanwhile, they will be without Tom Conlon. He suffered a hamstring injury in pre-season and faces a three-month spell on the sidelines. The 27-year-old was an important player for them last season and made 37 appearances in the league with two assists and a goal.