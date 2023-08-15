Blackpool are back in action this evening as they look to secure another win

Blackpool are back in action this evening at home to Port Vale. The Seasiders drew 0-0 away at Exeter City last time out and have picked up four points from their first two games of the new League One season.

Neil Critchley’s side won 2-0 at home to Burton Albion on the opening day courtesy of two goals by striker Shayen Lavery. Their upcoming opponents head to Bloomfield Road on the back of a 1-0 win over Reading in their last game as they bounced back from their 7-0 loss to Barnsley in style.

Here is a look at how Blackpool could line up against the Valiants...

