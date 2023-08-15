News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool are back in action this evening as they look to secure another win

Blackpool are back in action this evening at home to Port Vale. The Seasiders drew 0-0 away at Exeter City last time out and have picked up four points from their first two games of the new League One season.

Neil Critchley’s side won 2-0 at home to Burton Albion on the opening day courtesy of two goals by striker Shayen Lavery. Their upcoming opponents head to Bloomfield Road on the back of a 1-0 win over Reading in their last game as they bounced back from their 7-0 loss to Barnsley in style.

Here is a look at how Blackpool could line up against the Valiants...

1. Dan Grimshaw

2. Andy Lyons

3. Oliver Casey

4. Marvin Ekpiteta

5. James Husband

6. CJ Hamilton

7. Albie Morgan

8. Ollie Norburn

