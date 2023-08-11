News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley provides injury update and discusses prospective transfers

Neil Critchley is hopeful that Matthew Pennington could be available for Blackpool’s trip to Exeter.
By Amos Wynn
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

The defender went off with a groin injury in last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road.

Critchley believes the 28-year-old could be ready for the game at St James Park.

“We’re hopeful Matty Pennington will make it,” he said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
“He came off last week in the game against Burton.

“He’s been on the grass and did some ball work.

“Other than that, that’s it, it’s as we were.”

Brett Ormerod gives his verdict on Blackpool's start to the new EFL season
With the transfer window ongoing, the Seasiders are still looking to strengthen their squad.

“There’s possibly something going on,” he added.

“We had a long meeting on Thursday afternoon with everyone, which was good.

“It was very productive, speaking about the squad, speaking about players and targets.

“We’re hopeful of moving forward on one or two, we’ve had a bit of positive news, but I’ve had that in the past and nothing has happened, so let’s wait and see.”

