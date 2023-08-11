Neil Critchley is hopeful that Matthew Pennington could be available for Blackpool’s trip to Exeter.

The defender went off with a groin injury in last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road.

Critchley believes the 28-year-old could be ready for the game at St James Park.

“We’re hopeful Matty Pennington will make it,” he said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“He came off last week in the game against Burton.

“He’s been on the grass and did some ball work.

“Other than that, that’s it, it’s as we were.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the transfer window ongoing, the Seasiders are still looking to strengthen their squad.

“There’s possibly something going on,” he added.

“We had a long meeting on Thursday afternoon with everyone, which was good.

“It was very productive, speaking about the squad, speaking about players and targets.