Port Vale boss Andy Crosby has said his side will do their homework on Blackpool as they prepare for their trip to Bloomfield Road. The Valiants were battered 7-0 by Barnsley at Oakwell in their last away outing.

They were able to bounce back last time out though with a 1-0 home win over newly relegated Reading. Midfielder Ben Garrity, formerly of the Seasiders, scored the winner against the Royals in the second-half.

Blackpool drew 0-0 away at Exeter City last Saturday and haven’t conceded a goal yet this term. They saw off Burton Albion 2-0 on the opening day.

Port Vale’s Crosby has insisted he will research into how to exploit the Tangerines and has said, as per their club website: “Whoever you play in this league there’s no easy games. We’ll approach it in exactly the same manner. We’ll do our homework; we’ll look at Blackpool and ways we can try to nullify them and ways we can exploit them

“It’s important that we enjoy the win because we have also experienced the other side of it. But we have to think about recovery because the teams who recover best in this league could give themselves an advantage so it’s really, really important.”

Speaking after their victory over Reading, Crosby said: “It was a contrasting game of two halves. I thought we were really passive in the first half and we allowed them to dominate the ball, we were too stretched, and we didn’t allow ourselves to get any pressure on the ball at the top end of the pitch. We spoke about one or two things at half time.

“We tweaked one or two things and I thought the second half performance was incredible from every single one of them. Both with and without the ball. We were deserving winners.”