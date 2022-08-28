Blackpool unleashed: Six-goal Bristol City thriller proves Michael Appleton's side are the Championship's entertainers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s certainly not a problem for Michael Appleton’s side at this moment in time, so much so that Sky Sports’ Jeff Stelling has already dubbed them “the Championship’s entertainers” after drawing 3-3 for the second game running.

It’s all very fun, isn’t it? Who knows how long it will last or how sustainable it is, so let’s just enjoy it while we can.

Even if Blackpool had suffered defeat on Saturday, as looked to be the case as the clock ticked into the final minute of the 90, you couldn’t have had any complaints.

Not because Blackpool didn’t deserve a point, because they certainly did. It was the least their efforts deserved.

But their cavalier style is going to produce the odd setback here and there. When both sides exchange so many chances, you always run the risk of coming out on the wrong side when you’re facing sides with bigger budgets and better quality in a lot of cases.

But it’s certainly serving the Seasiders well at the minute. While Blackpool and Preston sit level on points in the league table after six games in, there’s no doubting which set of fans are feeling more entertained at this moment in time.

Was this Josh Bowler's last goal in a tangerine shirt?

Fighting spirit

You certainly can’t question this side’s character, either. That’s three games in a row now where they’ve had to show a bit of metal.

Despite those setbacks, Appleton’s men produced a quite simply stunning performance at Turf Moor last week to fight back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 in a game they probably ought to have won in the end.

Non-stop action

There were stages in the game where Blackpool probably should have put their foot on the accelerator and made life more comfortable for themselves, like when they went 2-1 up. But Nigel Pearson’s men could probably make the same argument.

It looked for the world that the hosts were going to have to suffer another disappointing home defeat, coming off the back of their late heartbreak against Swansea City.

For the last 10 minutes or so, Blackpool didn’t really have a sniff, other than a snapshot from Callum Connolly which flew wide from a set-piece.

The Robins were managing the game well by slowing the game down and keeping the Seasiders at arm’s length. But perhaps they were too comfortable?

The visitors were passing the ball nonchalantly among their own backline when all of a sudden Zak Lyner stumbled for a moment, prompting Theo Corbeanu to pounce.

The substitute, who scored in similar circumstances against Burnley last week, robbed the defender before lifting the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper to level matters once and for all. Cue bedlam inside Bloomfield Road.

It was a fitting end to what was a crazy game, one that started with Bristol City rattling the post inside the opening 20 seconds.

The two sides went toe-to-toe from the first whistle to the last and exchanged copious chances – there were 32 shots on goal in total – and on another day the scoreline could have quite easily been 6-5 either way.

Exciting times ahead

Blackpool’s fans are liking what they’ve seen in recent weeks, so much so we heard the first rendition of “Appleton’s tangerine army” since the opening victory against Paul Ince’s Reading, who somehow find themselves top of the division.

If we’re talking about people who are adored by the tangerine faithful, step forward one Josh Bowler.

There’s a fear this game could prove to be the winger’s last and that might still be the case, although Appleton is hopeful he’ll be available to face Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night.

But if it is, what a way to go out by scoring and wowing the home crowd once again. He even found time to throw in a rare header, something we very rarely see, as well as a full-blooded 50-50 challenge. He’s a new man.

But there was a moment during the second-half where he quite literally took on half of Bristol City’s team to force his way into the box. It was simply ridiculous, there’s no-one else like him.

He was far from the only impressive performer though. Dom Thompson never stopped running during yet another top display, Marvin Ekpiteta was on a one-man mission to deter Bristol City’s attacks and Jerry Yates and Gary Madine caused havoc together up top.

Get the popcorn ready

Playing 4-4-2 has been fairly common for the Seasiders in recent years but it’s certainly not something we often see in Appleton’s playbook.

But given the shortage of options due to seven players being out, Pool’s head coach had little choice but to switch things up.

He admitted himself post-match it made him feel a bit uneasy, given the purist he is. He felt the Seasiders went too long, too quickly at times, which is often the risk you take when you play two up front, especially when one of them is as physically imperious as Gary Madine.

Either way, whether Appleton is comfortable moving away from his principles or not, it made for an enthralling encounter.

With a hectic few weeks coming up with no players likely to return soon, other than Sonny Carey upon his return from suspension, I don’t expect Blackpool to change tact either.