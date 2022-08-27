'It could have been 6-6': Michael Appleton's verdict on Blackpool's thrilling draw with Bristol City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theo Corbeanu bagged a dramatic last-gasp equaliser to rescue Blackpool a deserved draw against Bristol City.

The Seasiders looked to be heading for a gutting home defeat after squandering the lead twice to trail 3-2.

But Corbeanu came off the bench to level in the final minute of normal time as Michael Appleton’s side drew 3-3 for the second week running.

It was another thrilling game packed full of chances for both sides, who went toe-to-toe for the entirety of the 90 minutes.

The score could have been anything but the least Blackpool deserved for their efforts was a point.

“I was a little bit more pleased with the 3-3 last week (against Burnley) than I was today,” Appleton said. “But listen, they showed great character.

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton

“It was a game full of errors for both sides, it was just one of those games where it could have been 6-6.

“It did feel like a win at the end though, to a degree. But I just felt at 2-1 we were dominating the game, controlling it and we had some very good opportunities to turn the screw and go two ahead. It didn’t happen and when you don’t do that you can get punished.

“The second goal we switched off, they play a quick free kick and we got punished. The third goal can happen, players make mistakes. There were a couple of errors in the space of two seconds from Grimmy and Marv.

“But those things happen., It was more the second goal because we can control that, we can stop it happening, so there’s always something to learn.

“But to show the character and determination to come back was great from the players.”

Bristol City started off the game at an electric speed, almost taking the lead inside the opening 20 seconds when Nahki Wells rattled the post.

But Blackpool soon came into the game and had more than enough chances to score more goals than they eventually did.

“They started the game better than we did for the first 15 to 20 minutes, but then we came on strong,” Appleton said.

“The game was a bit to and fro, it could have gone either way at times. I was certainly pleased with how we played in the second-half much more than we did in the first.

“Having said that, without sounding too much of a purist, we went too long too soon at times. There’s a temptation to do that when you play 4-4-2 but I still think we can be a bit more patient and give Gaz and Jerry better options and better deliveries.

“But I thought those two up top were top drawer, they were fantastic and they gave us a platform.”