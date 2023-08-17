Blackpool transfers: Winger attracting interest, departed defender eyes new move

Blackpool drew 0-0 at home to Port Vale and will be eager to pick up all three points this weekend. They head to Leyton Orient to lock horns with the League Two champions at Brisbane Road.

The Tangerines are unbeaten so far this season. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Winger wanted

Blackpool winger Owen Moffat is being linked with an exit to Hamilton Academical. The Daily Record claim the Scottish side are keen to lure the 21-year-old away from Bloomfield Road before the end of the transfer window. He rose up through the academy ranks at Celtic before moving down to England in August last year on a three-year contract.

Free agent latest

The Seasiders made the tough decision to part company with youngster Bobby Bjork at the end of last term following their relegation from the Championship. He subsequently became a free agent and has since been weighing up his next move in the game. In this latest update by the ChronicleLive, the teenager is now in talks with Sunderland over a potential move to the Stadium of Light following his recent trial spell with the Black Cats.

Academy graduate eyed