Tashan Oakley-Boothe: Blackpool complete the signing of former Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City midfielder

Blackpool have completed the signing of Tashan Oakley-Boothe.
By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 11:23 BST

The midfielder, who came through the Tottenham Hotspur academy, has joined the Seasiders on a two-year deal- with an option included for an additional 12 months.

Oakley-Boothe makes the move following a successful trial period during the summer.

On joining the Tangerines, he told the club: “I’m looking forward to starting here after enjoying my time on trial with the Club over the summer.

Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

“One of the main reasons I wanted to join was because of the strong culture around the place. Everyone has the same goals and ambitions for this season and wants to succeed, and that is the kind of environment I want to be involved in.

“I want to improve and add more goals and assists to my name, so hopefully I can bring that to my time here at Blackpool.”

Oakley-Boothe, who represented England from U16 to U18 level, joined Stoke City in January 2020, but struggled to break into the first team.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Lincoln City, where he made 25 appearances.

Speaking to the club, Neil Critchley said: “Tashan is a player I’ve been aware of for a number of years from his time at Tottenham and as an England youth-international.

“He has a willingness to learn and continually improve, so we hope that if he is given the right environment, a system and a style of play that suits his attributes, then he will prove to be a very good player for us.

“He impressed us all with his ability and attitude during pre-season and we look forward to adding him to our squad.”

