Blackpool played out a 0-0 draw with Port Vale at Bloomfield Road.

It’s the second stalemate in a matter of days for Neil Critchley’s side, who are still yet to concede this season.

The Seasiders were poor throughout the first half, but were able to slightly improve after the break.

Here are some of the talking points from the match:

Blackpool's Shayne Lavery and CJ Hamilton (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

Disappointing night

It was a pretty frustrating showing from Blackpool, who just couldn’t make things happen with the ball.

In the first half it was Port Vale who asked more questions going forward, before a slight improvement for the Seasiders after the break.

A 0-0 draw was probably a fair result in the end, with nothing too testing asked of either keeper.

Sonny Carey playing just behind Shayne Lavery didn’t seem to work, while the midfield couldn’t quite take control of the game.

Meanwhile, more consistency is required from the wide players when trying to put balls into the box.

Despite the disappointment in attack, and fourth clean sheet of the season will be pleasing for the Seasiders.

Weir off the bench

Jensen Weir was handed his Blackpool debut during the second off.

The midfielder joined the club on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion last week, and will be hoping to replicate his form in League One with Morecambe last year.

He tried his luck within minutes of coming on, but saw his attempt blocked and cleared.

Discussing Weir’s debut, Critchley stated: “He showed what he is about.

"You can see he can handle the ball- his touch was very good. He’ll be a good link player for us in the middle of the pitch."

A moment of respect

In the 25th minute, the whole ground came together for a minute’s applause in memory of Seasiders’ fan Matthew Guthrie, who passed away earlier this year.

The moment was respected by both home and away fans.

Matthew (Shaggy), who was a Blackpool season ticket holder, suffered fatal injuries as a result of a fatal punch in late June.

His mum was among those inside Bloomfield Road for the game against Port Vale.