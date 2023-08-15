Disappointing night for Blackpool ends in stalemate with Port Vale at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool were far from their best as they drew 0-0 for the second time in a matter of days.

Clear chances were scarce in the League One fixture at Bloomfield Road, with the points ultimately being shared with the visitors Port Vale.

It was a frustrating night for Neil Critchley’s side, who were unable to find their rhythm.

The first real chance of the game came in the ninth minute, with Ethan Chislett’s long-ranged effort deflected just wide of the post.

From the resulting corner, Vale thought they had taken the lead, but saw their celebrations cut short by the linesmans’ flag.

The initial ball into the box was headed back into the danger zone by Alex Iacovitti, with Dan Jones’ final touch past Dan Grimshaw coming from an offside position.

On the 25th minute the whole ground came together for a minute’s applause for Blackpool fan Matthew Guthrie who passed away in late June.

Back on the field, Port Vale were handed another opportunity to put themselves in front.

After winning the ball back from Ollie Norburn, Gavin Massey was unable to find the target with a strike from the edge of the box.

Following a poor first half, Blackpool returned after the break looking slightly brighter.

Albie Morgan poked a shot straight into the hands of Conor Ripley, while a Shayne Lavery effort forced the keeper to punch the ball out of play for a corner.

Heading into the closing stages, Jensen Weir was among those to come off the bench, with the on-loan midfielder making his debut.

Within moments of coming on he tried his luck with a first time shot, but saw his effort blocked and cleared.

A late chance came the way of Jake Beesley, who was also introduced off the bench.

Unfortunately for the Seasiders, the attacker couldn’t keep his header down as the game finished 0-0.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Olly Casey, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan (77’), Kenny Dougall (77’), Andy Lyons, Sonny Carey (62’), Shayne Lavery.