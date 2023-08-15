Blackpool played out a 0-0 draw with Port Vale at Bloomfield Road.

It’s the second stalemate in a matter of days for Neil Critchley’s side, who are still yet to concede this season.

The Seasiders were poor throughout the first half, but were able to slightly improve after the break.

Chances were scare throughout, with neither keeper tested with anything substantial.

The visitors came closest to breaking the deadlock, after being denied a goal by the linesmans’ flag.

A corner into the box saw the ball headed back into the danger zone by Alex Iacovitti, with Dan Jones’ final touch past Dan Grimshaw coming from an offside position.

Here is how the Seasiders performed:

1 . Dan Grimshaw- 6.5 Grimshaw was called into action a few times, but had no real difficult chances to deal with. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton Photo Sales

2 . Olly Casey- 7 It was another pretty solid display from Casey, who looked firm at the back. During the second half, he provided a huge block to deny Vale. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3 . Marvin Ekpiteta- 6 The centre back looked nervous at times, and did make some notable errors, but still played his part in the clean sheet. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

4 . James Husband- 7 Like Casey, Husband was solid in the Blackpool defence. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

5 . CJ Hamilton- 6.5 The wing back had some lively looking moments going forward, but was inconsistent with his final ball. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

6 . Ollie Norburn- 6.5 Norburn was probably still the standout of the midfield three, and did try to make things happen, but it was a tough night for the starting three as a unit. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

7 . Albie Morgan- 6.5 After a poor first half, Morgan looked a bit sharper after the break, before being subbed. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales