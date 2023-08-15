News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC player ratings: A five, plenty of sixes, and a couple of sevens in the draw with Port Vale

Blackpool played out a 0-0 draw with Port Vale at Bloomfield Road.
By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Aug 2023, 22:02 BST

It’s the second stalemate in a matter of days for Neil Critchley’s side, who are still yet to concede this season.

The Seasiders were poor throughout the first half, but were able to slightly improve after the break.

Chances were scare throughout, with neither keeper tested with anything substantial.

The visitors came closest to breaking the deadlock, after being denied a goal by the linesmans’ flag.

A corner into the box saw the ball headed back into the danger zone by Alex Iacovitti, with Dan Jones’ final touch past Dan Grimshaw coming from an offside position.

Here is how the Seasiders performed:

Grimshaw was called into action a few times, but had no real difficult chances to deal with.

1. Dan Grimshaw- 6.5

Grimshaw was called into action a few times, but had no real difficult chances to deal with.

It was another pretty solid display from Casey, who looked firm at the back. During the second half, he provided a huge block to deny Vale.

2. Olly Casey- 7

It was another pretty solid display from Casey, who looked firm at the back. During the second half, he provided a huge block to deny Vale.

The centre back looked nervous at times, and did make some notable errors, but still played his part in the clean sheet.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta- 6

The centre back looked nervous at times, and did make some notable errors, but still played his part in the clean sheet.

Like Casey, Husband was solid in the Blackpool defence.

4. James Husband- 7

Like Casey, Husband was solid in the Blackpool defence.

The wing back had some lively looking moments going forward, but was inconsistent with his final ball.

5. CJ Hamilton- 6.5

The wing back had some lively looking moments going forward, but was inconsistent with his final ball.

Norburn was probably still the standout of the midfield three, and did try to make things happen, but it was a tough night for the starting three as a unit.

6. Ollie Norburn- 6.5

Norburn was probably still the standout of the midfield three, and did try to make things happen, but it was a tough night for the starting three as a unit.

After a poor first half, Morgan looked a bit sharper after the break, before being subbed.

7. Albie Morgan- 6.5

After a poor first half, Morgan looked a bit sharper after the break, before being subbed.

Coming into the starting 11 for this fixture, Dougall couldn’t have too much of an impact on things.

8. Kenny Dougall- 6

Coming into the starting 11 for this fixture, Dougall couldn't have too much of an impact on things.

