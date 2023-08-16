News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the draw with Port Vale- in pictures

Blackpool fans showed their support for Neil Critchley’s side at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.
By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 09:05 BST

It proved to be a game of very few highlights, with the Seasiders drawing 0-0 with Port Vale.

Here are some of the best fan photos:

Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the Seasiders' draw against Port Vale.

1. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the Seasiders' draw against Port Vale. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the Seasiders' draw against Port Vale.

2. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the Seasiders' draw against Port Vale. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the Seasiders' draw against Port Vale.

3. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the Seasiders' draw against Port Vale. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the Seasiders' draw against Port Vale.

4. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the Seasiders' draw against Port Vale. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the Seasiders' draw against Port Vale.

5. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the Seasiders' draw against Port Vale. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the Seasiders' draw against Port Vale.

6. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the Seasiders' draw against Port Vale. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the Seasiders' draw against Port Vale.

7. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the Seasiders' draw against Port Vale. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the Seasiders' draw against Port Vale.

8. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the Seasiders' draw against Port Vale. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPort ValeNeil Critchley