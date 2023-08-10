Blackpool transfers: Target heads abroad, updates on former pair

Blackpool’s transfer business has gone quiet over recent weeks as they carefully weigh up their options. The Seasiders have until the end of the month to bring in more players.

They have made a solid start to the new season. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Target moves elsewhere

Blackpool-linked winger Scott Banks has joined St. Pauli on loan from Crystal Palace. The Scotsman, who spent last term on loan in League Two with Yorkshire outfit Bradford City, has also penned a new deal at Selhurst Park. He has decided to move to Germany to test himself in the Bundesliga.2 for a new challenge.

Departed defender on trial at Championship club

Bobby Bjork, who left Bloomfield Road at the end of the last campaign, is on trial at Sunderland in the Championship, as per the Sunderland Echo. The Seasiders decided to cut ties with the 18-year-old when his scholarship deal came to an end. He is a defender who is capable of playing at full-back or centre-back.

Midfielder to reunite with Jerry Yates