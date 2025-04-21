Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have named their team to take on Wrexham at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders’ 3-1 victory away to Stevenage on Good Friday, as well as results elsewhere, kept their slim play-off hopes alive heading into this afternoon’s fixture.

Steve Bruce’s side currently sit six points off the final place in the top six, and have a game in hand on Leyton Orient, Reading, Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town - who all sit higher in the League One table.

Rob Apter enjoyed a day to remember at the Lamex Stadium, with a second half hat trick over Boro.

The winger remains on the right wing, while Sammy Silvera comes in for Sonny Carey on the left - in what is the only change to the Blackpool XI.

Meanwhile, Jake Beesley returns to the bench after missing the Stevenage game due to suspension, after picking up two yellows cards in a 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United earlier this month.

Here’s the full starting XI: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Albie Morgan, Lee Evans, Sammy Silvera, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, Tom Bloxham, Jake Beesley, CJ Hamilton.

