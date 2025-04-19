Gallery: 29 fantastic photos of Blackpool fans enjoying their Good Friday away day

The winger opened the scoring 10 minutes into the second half, beating Taye Ashby-Hammond with a well-taken shot, in what had been a game lacking severe quality before that moment.

It didn’t take long for the 21-year-old to add his second and third, with Ashley Fletcher being on hand to assist on all three occasions.

The result in Hertfordshire helps the Seasiders to close the gap between themselves and the top six.

Steve Bruce’s side are now six points off Leyton Orient - who have moved up into the final play-off spot following defeats for Reading, Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town.

Here’s the best fan photos from the game:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters enjoyed their Good Friday trip to the Lamex Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

