Gallery: 29 fantastic photos of Blackpool fans enjoying their Good Friday away day

By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
Blackpool fans saw their side rejuvenate their hopes of a late play-off push on Good Friday – as Rob Apter scored a hat trick in a 3-1 victory over Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium.

The winger opened the scoring 10 minutes into the second half, beating Taye Ashby-Hammond with a well-taken shot, in what had been a game lacking severe quality before that moment.

It didn’t take long for the 21-year-old to add his second and third, with Ashley Fletcher being on hand to assist on all three occasions.

The result in Hertfordshire helps the Seasiders to close the gap between themselves and the top six.

Steve Bruce’s side are now six points off Leyton Orient - who have moved up into the final play-off spot following defeats for Reading, Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town.

Here’s the best fan photos from the game:

