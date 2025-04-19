Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rob Apter was on hand with his first career hat trick in Blackpool’s 3-1 victory over Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium.

Following an underwhelming contest between the two teams in the first half, things kicked into life after the restart, with the winger breaking the deadlock in the 55th minute.

Ashley Fletcher neatly played the ball into Apter– who calmly slotted a shot past Taye Ashby-Hammond in the Boro goal.

The striker was also on hand with the assists for the 21-year-old’s second and third as well, with two well-placed passes into his path.

To double the Seasiders’ lead, the winger produced a side-footed shot across the goal, while to complete his hat-trick, he smashed home a ball into the box.

Heading into the latter stages, Stevenage pulled one back through Carl Piergianni, but it was nothing more than a consolation.

Reflecting on the game, Apter said: “I think at half time, the gaffer said ‘you aren’t good enough,’ and rightly so. In the first half we were terrible to be honest, and we couldn’t really do much.

“In the second half, we had to come out and change things, and we certainly did that, especially in the first 20 minutes.

“I came here in the FA Cup last year and got my first professional goal, so I’m made up to come back here and get a hat trick. I couldn’t be happier. It's just a proud moment for me and my family to see how far I’ve come.

“I’ll keep the ball somewhere in the house, we’ll have a little look.

“I can thank Fletch (Ashley Fletcher) for his three assists, he wants half of it. He can have a little bit.

“In my mind, I could’ve done better this season in terms of goals and assists - I’m critical of myself, so hopefully I can build on this and keep going.”

Bruce’s thoughts on Apter

Rob Apter (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Apter’s hat trick scoring display won praise from Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce - who has been an advocate for the youngster since arriving on the Fylde Coast back in September.

“He looked sharp all week, so I’m delighted he took it onto the pitch,” he said.

“There was a bit of quality from Fletch (Ashley Fletcher), you know he goes calm and finds the pass - that’s the quality he’s got and why he’s played at the level he’s played at.

“All the goals were of a different nature, so I’m pleased for the kid. It’s his real breakthrough season and he’s played a lot of games for someone so young.

“Since I’ve walked through the door, I’ve picked him. It was nice to see him score a hat trick today. He’s different - he’s a little dribbler and a crowd pleaser.

“I’m going to be brutally honest, I think he was poor in the first half, and gave the ball away, but now he’ll always remember scoring a hat trick at Stevenage - good for him.”

