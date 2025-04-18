'Solid' to 'sensational' - Blackpool player ratings V Stevenage as two score 8/10

After a stale opening 45 minutes from both sides, the Seasiders found some life after the restart, with the winger breaking the deadlock in the 55th minute.

Ashley Fletcher neatly played the ball into Apter– who calmly slotted a shot past Taye Ashby-Hammond in the Boro goal.

The striker was also on hand with the assists for the 21-year-old’s second and third as well, with two well-placed passes into his path.

To double Blackpool’s lead, the winger produced a side-footed shot across the goal, while to complete his hat-trick, he smashed home a ball into the box.

Heading into the latter stages, Stevenage pulled one back through Carl Piergianni, but it was nothing more than a consolation.

Here’s how the Seasiders’ performed:

How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool took on Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium.

Harry Tyrer- 7 Harry Tyrer didn't have too many challenging saves to make, and couldn't do much about the headed attempt that did beat him.

Odel Offiah- 7 Odel Offiah put in another strong shift at right back, and made some good runs forward.

Olly Casey- 7 As usual, Olly Casey was a commanding figure in the Seasiders defence for large periods.

Elkan Baggott- 7 Elkan Baggott enjoyed a solid afternoon on his return from injury, with the Ipswich Town loanee doing well to deal with a number of situations. One downside for the 22-year-old was the goal, where he'll feel he should've done better.

Hayden Coulson- 7 Hayden Coulson opened up Stevenage on a couple of occasions with balls over the top, but not everything he tried stuck.