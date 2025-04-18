Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rob Apter claimed a hat trick as Blackpool secured a vital three points with a 3-1 victory over Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium.

The winger opened the scoring 10 minutes into the second half, beating Taye Ashby-Hammond with a well-taken shot, in what had been a game lacking severe quality before that moment.

It didn’t take long for the 21-year-old to add his second and third, with Ashley Fletcher being on hand to assist on all three occasions.

The result in Hertfordshire helps the Seasiders to close the gap between themselves and the top six.

Steve Bruce’s side are now six points off Leyton Orient - who have moved up into the final play-off spot following defeats for Reading, Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town.

Blackpool created the first clear opening of the afternoon after only three minutes. A ball over the top from Hayden Coulson was met by Niall Ennis, with the striker pulling a pass back into the path of Lee Evans.

Arriving on the edge of the box, the 30-year-old forced Taye Ashby-Hammond into action.

Following that, the match underwent a long period of minimal action, with neither side able to do much to cause much threat to their opponent.

After being limited to half chances, Stevenage’s Dan Phillips tried his luck with a long distance attempt on the half volley, but fired the ball well over the crossbar.

Down the other end, Apter was able to force Ashby-Hammond into another save with a poke towards goal.

The Seasiders’ Harry Tyrer was tested just before the break, but a shot from Dan Kemp was pretty simple to deal with.

After a stale opening 45 minutes, Blackpool found some life after the restart, with Apter inspiring their resurgence.

A pass into the feet of the winger in the box allowed him to quickly react and tuck a shot past the Boro keeper to break the deadlock.

Moments later, he had a second, with Fletcher on hand with another good ball into his path. On this occasion, the 21-year-old side-footed his shot across Ashby-Hammond into the left side of the goal.

Just 12 minutes after his first, Apter completed his hat-trick in front of the travelling away fans.

Fletcher found himself in space on the right side of the box, and fired a ball across the face of goal - which was met by his in-form teammate.

Carey came close to joining in the fun, but was denied by the crossbar.

Heading into the latter stages, Stevenage were able to pull one back, with Carl Piergianni beating Tyrer with a headed attempt from a corner.

Alex Revell’s side also came close to making it 3-2, but had their celebrations cut short by the linesman’s flag.

Meanwhile, substitute Tom Bloxham could’ve extended the lead further for Bruce’s side, but saw a late shot saved.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter (70’), Albie Morgan, Lee Evans, Sonny Carey, Niall Ennis (70’), Ashley Fletcher (70’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, Tom Bloxham (70’), Sammy Silvera (70’), CJ Hamilton (70’).