Steve Bruce was pleased to see Rob Apter register his first career hat trick in Blackpool’s 3-1 victory over Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium.

The winger opened the scoring 10 minutes into the second half, beating Taye Ashby-Hammond with a well-taken shot, in what had been a game lacking severe quality before that moment.

It didn’t take long for the 21-year-old to add his second and third, with Ashley Fletcher being on hand to assist on all three occasions.

The result in Hertfordshire helps the Seasiders to close the gap between themselves and the top six.

Bruce’s side are now six points off Leyton Orient - who have moved up into the final play-off spot following defeats for Reading, Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town.

At full time, the Blackpool boss praised the way Apter performed following a week without match action on the back of the 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United just under a fortnight ago.

“To be fair, the rest has probably done him a bit of good,” he said.

“He looked sharp all week, so I’m delighted he took it onto the pitch. There was a bit of quality from Fletch (Ashley Fletcher), you know he goes calm and finds the pass - that’s the quality he’s got and why he’s played at the level he’s played at.

“All the goals were of a different nature, so I’m pleased for the kid. It’s his real breakthrough season and he’s played a lot of games for someone so young.

“Since I’ve walked through the door, I’ve picked him. It was nice to see him score a hat trick today. He’s different - he’s a little dribbler and a crowd pleaser.

“I’m going to be brutally honest, I think he was poor in the first half, and gave the ball away, but now he’ll always remember scoring a hat trick at Stevenage - good for him.”

Following an underwhelming first half from the Seasiders, Bruce was happy with the reaction of his side, as they stepped up their intensity after the break.

“We had a little more urgency to us, and a little bit more intensity to our play,” he added.

“We were a bit passive in the first half, but in the second half they had to abandon their shape and counter - and we were blistering again.

“It was as if we were waiting for something to happen (in the first half). We didn’t look after the ball well enough and gave it away - it was an end of season feel. It felt like a friendly, so we had to change our mentality.

“We didn’t play with the intensity that we know we’ve got, but once we play to that level then we’re a very decent team.”