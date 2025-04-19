Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have released a statement reminding fans abusive and discriminatory behaviour will not be tolerated.

The club have shared the message ahead of their Easter Monday meeting with Wrexham at Bloomfield Road, as they look to build on their Good Friday victory over Stevenage.

Back in 2023, the Seasiders were placed under an FA Action Plan and fined after being found guilty of misconduct.

The latest message has acted as a reminder that further sanctions could come their way in the case of a repeat event.

In a statement, the club wrote: “Ahead of the upcoming fixture against Wrexham on Easter Monday, the Club reminds supporters of the zero-tolerance policy towards abuse, harassment and discriminatory behaviour/chanting.

“Any form of racially biased, homophobic or sexist abuse, harassment or discriminatory behaviour will not be tolerated. Anyone found to have taken part in such activity may face arrest, prosecution, confiscation of their season ticket and being banned from all future games.

“As a reminder, the club was found guilty of misconduct and was subsequently placed under an FA Action Plan and fined £35,000 back in 2023 due to use of discriminatory language and poor behaviour by a small section of supporters.

“Should incidents like these occur again, the club is at risk of increased financial sanctions and a further FA Action Plan.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure we all have an enjoyable matchday experience, free from persecution and discrimination.

“Further information can be found on the Club’s customer charter. Love Football. Protect The Game.”