Blackpool team news V Rotherham United: Decision made on midfielder following injury scare
The Seasiders have put themselves in a position to make a late push for the play-offs in the last few weeks, with three consecutive wins under their belt.
On Tuesday night, they claimed a 3-0 victory over Reading at Bloomfield Road, with Sonny Carey claiming a brace, and Olly Casey also on the scoresheet.
Results in midweek left Steve Bruce’s side ninth in the table, three points off sixth place Bolton Wanderers, two behind the Royals, and one off Huddersfield Town. They have also overtaken Leyton Orient by a point - but the O’s, along with the others in the mix, do have a game in hand on Blackpool.
Lee Evans was a doubt heading into the fixture against the Millers, but proven fit enough to feature, allowing the Seasiders boss to name the exact same starting XI from the their two previous outings.
Here is the full starting XI: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, James Husband, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, Tom Bloxham, Jake Beesley, Sammy Silvera, CJ Hamilton.
