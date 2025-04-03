Blackpool midfielder facing race to be fit for Rotherham United test
Steve Bruce’s side head to the New York Stadium looking to build on their recent good run of form, and keep the pressure on the teams around them fighting for the final spot in the League One play-offs.
Results on Tuesday night leaves Blackpool ninth in the table, three points off the sixth place Bolton Wanderers, two behind the Reading, and one off Huddersfield Town. They have also overtaken Leyton Orient by a point - but the O’s, along with the others in the mix, do have a game in hand on the Seasiders.
Towards the end of the midweek 3-0 victory over Reading, Evans was subbed off and replaced by Jordan Gabriel due to a minor problem - which isn’t causing Bruce too much concern ahead of the trip to South Yorkshire.
“Evo (Lee Evans) has a bit of a knock, he had to come off the other day, but everyone else seems okay,” he explained.
“I expect Evo to make it, so I will have a full quota to choose from.
“He’s not done anything today, but he was in the gym doing a lot of work so I’m hoping he’ll be okay.”
Pair ruled out of Rotherham trip
Blackpool will be without both Elkan Baggott and Josh Onomah for the game against Rotherham.
Ipswich Town loanee Baggott has missed the Seasiders’ last two games after suffering an ankle injury in training, while Onomah has been out of action for the same amount of time due to a knock.
Providing an update on the pair on Tuesday night, Bruce said: “I expect to see them within the next week or so, Josh in particular. They’re the only ones missing at the moment, so hopefully by the end of next week (they’ll be in training) with no game, but certainly by the end of the week after that.”
