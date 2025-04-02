'History tells us' - Steve Bruce channelling past Blackpool success in current League One push
The Seasiders have produced three consecutive victories in their last three games, including back-to-back wins against teams also fighting for the final spot in the top six.
After overcoming Bolton Wanderers 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, Steve Bruce’s side also saw off Reading in their midweek meeting.
Sonny Carey bagged a brace, while Olly Casey also found the back of the net in the 3-0 victory at Bloomfield Road.
It leaves Blackpool in ninth, three points off sixth place Bolton, two behind Reading, and one off Huddersfield Town. They have also overtaken Leyton Orient by a point - but the O’s, as well as the others in the mix, do have a game in hand on the Seasiders.
The Fylde Coast outfit has historical pedigree when it comes to finishing in the play-offs, with the club going up via the format on six different occasions at various levels.
They most-recently enjoyed promotion back in 2021, with Kenny Dougall scoring a brace in a 2-1 victory over Lincoln City at Wembley to send himself and his Tangerine teammates to the Championship.
Bruce determined to replicate Blackpool’s past success
Bruce knows the current crop of Blackpool players face a big challenge to make the top six, but is hopeful they can build on their recent form to give themselves the best possible chance.
“It’s about staying in it, there’s still five weeks to go,” he said.
“We’ve got back-to-back away games now. Rotherham have won after changing their manager, so they might respond to a different voice. I’m expecting a tough game.
“We’ve still got it all to do. We’re chasing three teams with a game in hand, that’s the problem, but they’ve got to win that.
“History tells us that we’re good at coming from behind, and we’re good in the play-offs, so bring it on.
“We’ve given ourselves an outstanding chance at the right time - I’ve been saying for a long time that we’ve looked like a very decent team.
“I will reiterate the people behind me who brought in two or three in January, who have proven to be shrewd signings. I’m delighted for them because we made a big call, and at the moment it’s paying off.”
