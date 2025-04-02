Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool appear to have hit form at the right time - as they make a late push for the League One play-offs.

The Seasiders have produced three consecutive victories in their last three games, including back-to-back wins against teams also fighting for the final spot in the top six.

After overcoming Bolton Wanderers 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, Steve Bruce’s side also saw off Reading in their midweek meeting.

Sonny Carey bagged a brace, while Olly Casey also found the back of the net in the 3-0 victory at Bloomfield Road.

It leaves Blackpool in ninth, three points off sixth place Bolton, two behind Reading, and one off Huddersfield Town. They have also overtaken Leyton Orient by a point - but the O’s, as well as the others in the play-off battle, do have a game in hand on the Seasiders.

Based on the last six games, Steve Bruce’s side find themselves in a perfect position to push for sixth spot, and have been performing better than runaway leaders Birmingham City.

Here’s the latest form table:

1. Blackpool (15 points)

The Seasiders have been hard to beat for a long time, but have started converting that into wins in their last six outings, picking up 15 points in total.

During that time, the only disappointment will be a 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient - where they missed a number of big opportunities.

Bruce’s side will be hoping they don’t look back on that result as the one that costs them.

Apart from that they’ve impressively brushed past a number of teams, including Barnsley and Northampton Town.

2. Birmingham City (13 points)

Birmingham currently have a comfortable lead at the top of the League One table

3. Charlton Athletic (13 points)

Charlton have enjoyed an impressive run of results in recent times, and have now firmly cemented a place in the play-offs, moving themselves up to fourth on Tuesday night.

4. Wrexham (13 points)

Wrexham have edged their way into the top two in the last few weeks (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

5. Stockport County (11 points)

Stockport County are among the teams who are cemented in the play-offs. They currently sit in fifth and have a nine point cushion between themselves and seventh-place Reading.

6. Peterborough United (11 points)

Peterborough United’s recent run of form has seen them edge their way up the table after previously sitting just above the relegation zone.

7. Exeter City (11 points)

Gary Caldwell’s Exeter City sit comfortably in mid-table.

8. Wycombe Wanderers (11 points)

Wycombe have found themselves dragged into a battle for the top two.

9. Lincoln City (10 points)

Lincoln City are another team who are firmly in mid-table, with their play-off hopes coming to an end a while ago.

10. Bolton Wanderers (Nine points)

Bolton are currently the frontrunners for the final place in the play-offs, and can be seen as the favourites despite a recent slump.

The Wanderers have suffered three defeats in their last six outings, but were able to end the consecutive run of losses with a 1-0 victory over Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night.

In the past month, they have also been able to overcome league leaders Birmingham, which shows what they can do on their day.

11. Reading (Nine points)

Despite their problems off the field, Reading have been able to maintain a play-off push. Heading into their game against Blackpool, they had been unbeaten in 11 games - which included a lot of draws.

12. Mansfield Town (Eight points)

Mansfield Town’s form might’ve dipped since their bright start to life in League One, but they should comfortably survive this season.

13. Crawley Town (Seven points)

Crawley have won two of their last six, with Scott Lindsey’s return have a clear impact.

14. Burton Albion (Seven points)

Former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer will still have hopes of keeping Burton Albion up this season. | Getty Images

15. Rotherham United (Seven points)

Rotherham United’s latest slump in form led to Steve Evans’ departure. In their first game after the 62-year-old’s exit, the Millers overcame Northampton Town.

16. Huddersfield Town (Six points)

Huddersfield Town appear to be in free fall at the moment. Since the sacking of Michael Duff last month, they’ve lost two and won one, while back-to-back defeats came their way in the ex-Swansea City manager’s final games in charge.

17. Leyton Orient (Six points)

Leyton Orient had endured a tough run of form before their victory over Blackpool - which they backed up with a 1-0 home win over Stevenage.

In the midweek round of fixtures, they came back down to earth with a 2-1 defeat to Burton.

18. Northampton Town (Six points)

Blackpool have been among the teams to beat Northampton Town in recent times.

19. Bristol Rovers (Six points)

Bristol Rovers sit just three points above the relegation zone, and have played a game more than Burton in 21st.

20. Wigan Athletic (Five points)

Wigan Athletic have recently parted ways with Shaun Maloney and appointed ex-Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe as their new coach.

21. Stevenage (Five points)

Stevenage have struggled in the last six games, but still sit comfortable in mid-table.

22. Cambridge United (Five points)

Cambridge are in trouble at the bottom of the League One table.

23. Barnsley (Two points)

Barnsley have firmly fallen out of the race for sixth, with no wins coming their way in their last six outings.

24. Shrewsbury (Two points)

Shrewsbury Town sit bottom of the League One table, with a midweek draw with Wycombe Wanderers providing them with a rare point.

