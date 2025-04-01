'Magnificent' to 'dominant' - Blackpool player ratings from the victory over Reading as key man scores 9/10

By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Apr 2025, 22:18 BST
Blackpool kept their play-off hopes alive with a 3-0 victory over Reading at Bloomfield Road.

The first half proved to be a level contest, with the Seasiders having the clearer chances, while the visitors had more control of the ball for the majority of the opening 45 minutes.

After having a number of attempts saved by Joel Pereira, Sonny Carey opened the scoring in the 53rd minute with a shot from a tight angle, following tidy pass through from Ashley Fletcher.

Shortly after, Blackpool doubled their advantage, with Olly Casey being the first person to a loose ball in the box to slot past the Royals keeper.

A third goal did came the Seasiders’ way in stoppage time, as Carey tapped home on the rebound for his second of the night.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

It was a pretty routine night for Harry Tyrer, with nothing too challenging coming his way.

2. Harry Tyrer- 7

It was another magnificent performance for Odel Offiah at right back, with the Brighton loanee just dealing with everything that came his way with ease.

3. Odel Offiah- 8

A productive evening for Olly Casey at both ends - dominant once again at the back, as well as being on hand with a goal.

4. Olly Casey- 9

James Husband was on hand with some big challenges once again as Olly Casey's centre back partner.

5. James Husband- 8

Following his error at the weekend, Hayden Coulson put in a good shift down the left side.

6. Hayden Coulson- 8

