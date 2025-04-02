Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sonny Carey impressed once again for Blackpool on Tuesday night as the Seasiders claimed a 3-0 victory over Reading at Bloomfield Road.

A double for the midfielder took his season tally up to seven for the season, with the majority coming inside the last month.

Since finding a place on the left side, the 24-year-old has really found his place under Steve Bruce - and has made himself a priority when it comes to contract talks with those approaching the end of their current deals.

For his first goal against the Royals, Carey received in the box from Ashley Fletcher, before finishing from a tight angle. Meanwhile, his second saw his persistence rewarded, as he found himself in the right place at the right time to finish on the rebound from close-range in stoppage time.

“He’s been in really terrific form and looks as if he’s enjoying his football - he’s full of energy and full of life,” Bruce said.

“He’s been rewarded with the goals, so I’m delighted with him again. He wants to score and wants to create.

“He was injured for two-and-a-half months when I first arrived, but he’s certainly playing out of his skin.

“He’s not really a left winger, but it gives him the freedom to get forward, and I’m not going to stop him. He’s a threat, and once you’ve got that, it’s good to have.

“(Hayden) Coulson has done well as well, he got a bang on the nose and carried on.”

Casey also on target for Blackpool in Reading win

Olly Casey at both ends - dominant once again at the back, as well as being on hand with a goal.

In between Carey’s brace, Olly Casey was also on the scoresheet against Reading, with the centre back getting to a loose ball in the box first to finish past the Royals keeper.

The 24-year-old has been one of the standout players for Blackpool this season, and has been a main part of Bruce’s defensive set-up since his arrival back in September.

“A big old centre half sticking it in and showing them how it’s done,” the Seasiders head coach added.

“Then there were fist pumps at the end - bloody hell, I’ve seen it all.

“I enjoy working with them all. Their honesty and endeavour is terrific, they’re a really good bunch and are getting their reward at the minute for their hard work.

“There’s been a huge change in how we are with a lot of risk taken, so fair to the people who do the hard work behind the scenes.”

