Out-on-loan striker Jordan Rhodes could still have a big say on how Blackpool’s season ends up.

The 35-year-old joined Mansfield Town on a temporary deal until the end of the season, but has more than likely played his final game in Tangerine due to his contract at Bloomfield Road expiring in the summer.

Rhodes initially joined the Seasiders on loan from Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2023, and proved to be an instant success, scoring 15 times in his first half season on the Fylde Coast.

From last January onwards, he suffered a couple of injuries which resulted in lengthy spells on the sidelines through the latter parts of the last campaign, but his early form was still enough to earn him a permanent deal following his departure from the John Smith’s Stadium as a free agent.

Unfortunately, things ultimately didn’t work out for the experienced striker, with only three league starts coming his way in the first half of the season.

Rhodes has of course been a reliable figure in EFL for a number of years. His first real prolific run of scoring goals came during his first stint with Huddersfield between 2009 and 2012.

Following that he went on to have spells with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday, before finding his way back to West Yorkshire in 2021.

Since making the February move to Mansfield, Rhodes has made nine appearances - with one goal coming his way.

The impact Rhodes could have for Blackpool

Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

The former Scotland international’s next two outings could have a big say on the battle for the final play-off spot in League One.

Results on Tuesday night leaves Blackpool ninth in the table, three points off the sixth place Bolton Wanderers, two behind Reading, and one off Huddersfield. They have also overtaken Leyton Orient by a point - but the O’s, along with the others in the mix, do have a game in hand on the Seasiders.

While Steve Bruce’s are away to Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon, Rhodes travels to one of his former clubs, with Mansfield taking on the Terriers at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Following that, the Stags are then also in midweek action at home to Leyton Orient.

When asked if he’d spoken to Rhodes ahead of the upcoming clashes, Bruce said: “I’ll give Aggers (Steve Agnew) a call about that one - he’s his uncle. Come on Jordan, we’ll all cheer for him.”

