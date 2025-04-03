Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Opinion: Blackpool have done what most wished for and made the campaign interesting once again - but with hope comes expectation.

There’s been many times this season where it’s been easy to label it ‘the end.’

Thinking back to the dropped points against both Huddersfield Town and Charlton Athletic during the winter transfer window, it seemed as if the play-off dream was over at that stage.

Then came a run of three successive home games in February, where only one win didn’t feel like enough.

Finally, the defeat to play-off pushers Leyton Orient last month truly felt as if any hope had gone, but in all three cases there’s always been bounce back.

Now, if you change the outcome in any one of those three situations, it would’ve been a completely different story for the Seasiders now.

A place in the play-offs wouldn’t feel like a long shot, and perhaps the picture would be similar to that of Charlton Athletic and Stockport County in fourth and fifth respectively.

Nonetheless, you can’t change what’s already been, and can only impact what’s still to come.

In the last few weeks, Steve Bruce and his side have done what many asked for, and kept the campaign alive. They’ve not just sat back and felt sorry for themselves, they’ve well and truly kicked on.

Niall Ennis is hugged by Steve Bruce (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Since December they’ve always been hard to play again, even if that winning edge has been hard to find at times.

That knack of getting a win has started to shine through in the last month. Against Barnsley at the beginning of March, they were simply superb in the second half.

Whereas missed opportunities in the opening 45 minutes would’ve probably cost them in the first few months of the campaign, they didn’t let their heads drop and were able to get over the line.

It was a similar story in the most-recent game against Reading, where subs weren’t required to change the contest, as the XI that started were able to shift momentum in their favour.

Then you’ve got the away win against Northampton Town which was simply down to game management, and the home victory over Bolton Wanderers which was due to grit and determination.

When it seemed as if a late top six push wouldn’t be on the card, the most disappointing thing was the fact that it was such a waste.

This squad on paper has always looked capable of a team that could compete for the play-offs, even with the various hurdles they’ve had to overcome.

You could pick out a number of individuals in multiple areas. Even the ones who had their doubters at the start, have now proved themselves to be key.

The results on Tuesday night were almost perfect. Bruce’s side took points off Reading, and both Huddersfield and Leyton Orient lost. The only downside was a pesky later winner for Bolton - who are probably the favourite to get that final play-off spot.

Now the Seasiders have got themselves back in the race, there’s a bit of expectation for them to remain in it as long as possible. There’s nothing wrong with being greedy once you get the taste of a few wins.

It’s fair to say it’s still a long shot, with the others having games in hand, but they’ve got to keep playing their part - and that means getting a win away to Rotherham United on Saturday.

By the time the Easter games come around, Blackpool will be the team with a game in hand. If they can head to Stevenage with the gap being six points or less and a couple of the others falling behind, then you’d probably take it with five games still to go beyond that.

