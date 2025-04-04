'Only Leeds' - Steve Bruce makes Blackpool point as he shares fist pump condition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce believes Blackpool will need a minimum of five wins from their final six game to claim a place in the play-offs.

The Seasiders have hit a good run of form throughout the last month, with three wins on the bounce putting them back in the race to claim sixth place.

A trip to the New York Stadium to take on Rotherham United this weekend could prove to be crucial, as it marks the last outing for Bruce’s side until their Good Friday game away to Stevenage.

Results on Tuesday night leaves Blackpool ninth in the table, three points off sixth place Bolton Wanderers, two behind Reading, and one off Huddersfield Town. They have also overtaken Leyton Orient by a point - but the O’s, along with the others in the mix, do have a game in hand on the Seasiders.

“We’ve given ourselves a chance because of the way we’ve played since Christmas really, only Leeds have scored more goals than us in the whole of the EFL (in that time),” Bruce said.

“We’ve improved in that area of the pitch, which was becoming difficult for us. We’re thoroughly enjoying the challenge.

“We’ve given ourselves a chance; that’s all it, and now we’ve got to focus on a big game at Rotherham.

“It’s an important one - the other teams have got an advantage of playing twice before we do, but that’s the way the cookie crumbles. Can we win on Saturday? That’s all our focus is on.

“They’ve seen us coming from nowhere, so we’re on course, and we’ve got to keep it that way. It’s the big tickly bit, so let’s hope we can keep our form and keep that bit of luck.

“We might need a bit more than 72 points (to get into the play-offs), but we’ll just have to get as many as we can. We’ve got to look after our results and see what we can do - we’ve just won five out of six, and I think we’ll have to do exactly the same.”

Bruce has his say on Blackpool’s full time celebrations

Olly Casey has enjoyed a huge season in defence, and came away from Tuesday with a goal as well as a clean sheet.

Following some of the recent wins, certain members of the Blackpool squad have taken part in fist pumping the crowd at Bloomfield Road following the full time whistle.

When asked if he planned to join in any time soon, Bruce admitted it wasn’t really his style.

“Maybe if we win the play-offs or something, but I don’t think so, it’s not my scene,” he joked.

“I’ll keep myself under wraps, but who knows.”

