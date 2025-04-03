Rotherham United make Blackpool decision following high demand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have been handed additional tickets for their trip to Rotherham United this weekend.

The Seasiders head to South Yorkshire in strong form, with the potential of a late push for the play-offs still on the cards following three consecutive wins.

Steve Bruce’s side have been able to get Bloomfield Road bouncing in their last two home outings, producing victories over Bolton Wanderers and Reading - who are also fighting for the final spot in the top six.

Sonny Carey claimed a brace on Tuesday night against the Royals, while Olly Casey was also on hand with a goal in the 3-0 win.

It has been announced that the away allocation at the New York Stadium has now been increased for Saturday’s meeting with the Millers, allowing over 1,000 Blackpool fans to be in attendance.

The club were originally handed 855 tickets, but an extra 200 have now been added.

Some of the Seasiders’ trips on the road this season have been better than their outings at home, with Bruce’s side sat fifth in the League One away table with 31 points from 20 games.

Bruce to take inspiration from past success

Steve Bruce (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

The Blackpool boss is hopeful his side will be able to replicate some of the club’s past success in their latest push for the play-offs.

The Fylde Coast outfit has historical pedigree when it comes to finishing in the play-offs, with the club going up via the format on six different occasions at various levels.

They most-recently enjoyed promotion back in 2021, with Kenny Dougall scoring a brace in a 2-1 victory over Lincoln City at Wembley to send himself and his Tangerine teammates to the Championship.

“It’s about staying in it, there’s still five weeks to go,” Bruce said.

“We’ve got back-to-back away games now. Rotherham have won after changing their manager, so they might respond to a different voice. I’m expecting a tough game.

“We’ve still got it all to do. We’re chasing three teams with a game in hand, that’s the problem, but they’ve got to win that.

“History tells us that we’re good at coming from behind, and we’re good in the play-offs, so bring it on.”

