Gallery: 53 cracking photos of the Blackpool faithful enjoying an impressive midweek win

Sonny Carey bagged a brace for those in Tangerine, while Olly Casey also found the back of the net in the midweek contest at Bloomfield Road.
The result sees Steve Bruce’s side put further pressure on the teams fighting for the play-offs, as they look to make a late push of their own.
Here’s some of the best fan photos from the Reading win:
1. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters enjoyed another win at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
