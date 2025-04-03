Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool favourite Jerry Yates was entertaining Seasiders fans once again on Wednesday night.

During his time at Bloomfield Road, the striker was a popular figure among the Tangerine faithful, and was a key component in the club’s last promotion to the Championship.

After arriving on the Fylde Coast from Rotherham United in 2020, the 28-year-old went on to score 46 goals in 139 appearances - as well as providing 18 assists.

Yates departed Blackpool in the summer of 2023, joining Swansea City for a fee of around £2.5million.

Things didn’t completely click for the forward during his first year in South Wales, despite finding the back of the net nine times, and was sent out on loan to Derby County at the start of the current campaign.

In the midweek round of fixtures, the ex-Seasiders man claimed his eighth goal of the campaign - which came against a familiar foe.

Yates was on hand to bundle in the Rams’ second goal of the evening in a 2-0 victory over the Lilywhites at Pride Park.

It was safe to say a number of Blackpool fans relished the moment on social media.

One wrote: “Inevitable. What a man.”

Another added: “It’s in Yates’ DNA I guess.”

A third stated: “Love it.”

Delight for Swansea fans

Jerry Yates (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Meanwhile, Swansea fans were also delighted to see Yates on the scoresheet, but for completely different reasons.

The victory for Derby saw them move out of the Championship relegation zone at the expense of Cardiff City.

“Always loved Jerry Yates,” one Swans supporter joked.

“Swansea City legend Jerry Yates sending Cardiff into the relegation zone. I’ll drink to that,” another stated.

“Jerry Yates winning Swans playing of the season by sending Cardiff into the red,” a third added.

