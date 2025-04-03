Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Josh Onomah’s time with Blackpool so far hasn’t gone the way he would’ve hoped - with a number of minor injuries disrupting the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man.

The midfielder has been unavailable for the Seasiders’ last two games, and will also be absent this Saturday, after picking up a knock in training last week.

Onomah initially penned a short-deal with the Fylde Coast outfit back in October following a trial period, before later extending his stay for the remainder of the season.

Prior to linking-up with Blackpool, the 27-year-old had gone over 12 months without a club on the back of his exit from Preston North End in the summer of 2023.

Despite initially joining the Seasiders on trial under the management of Neil Critchley, the former England youth international was handed an additional boost when his former Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce was appointed as the League One club’s new head coach at the beginning of September.

It took Onomah some time to get up to speed, but he was able to show a glimpse of his quality with a goal in a 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town before Christmas.

A rare run in the starting XI was then cut short due to a hip injury sustained in a game away to Reading, and since then he’s been limited to minutes off the bench.

In total, he’s only been able to feature 16 times in all competitions, with his last start coming in the fixture at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Ipswich Town loanee also ruled out this weekend

Elkan Baggott

It is hoped the attacking midfielder will be back in contention for the Seasiders’ matches over the Easter period, with the same going for Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott.

Like Onomah, the centre back has endured his own problems with injuries during his time at Bloomfield Road so far.

Throughout the first half of the campaign, the 22-year-old saw his game time cut short due to two separate issues, while his latest concern is an ankle problem.

Beyond that, Blackpool are set to have pretty much a full squad available ahead of their trip to the New York Stadium to take on Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon.

“Elkan and Josh are the only two,” Bruce said.

“I expect to see them within the next week or so, Josh in particular. They’re the only ones missing at the moment, so hopefully by the end of next week (they’ll be in training) with no game, but certainly by the end of the week after that.”

