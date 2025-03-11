Blackpool have named their team to take on Cambridge United at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders head into the fixture on the back of a 3-0 victory over Barnsley at Oakwell.

Sonny Carey was on hand with a brace for Steve Bruce’s side in South Yorkshire, while Ashley Fletcher was also on the scoresheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the back of that triumph, the Blackpool boss has stuck with the same starting XI and bench.

Here is the full team: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Ashley Fletcher, Niall Ennis.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel, Elkan Baggott, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley, Sammy Silvera.

Read your next story from the Gazette HERE.