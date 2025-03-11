Blackpool team news V Cambridge United: Steve Bruce looks to replicate Barnsley success

By Amos Wynn
Published 11th Mar 2025, 18:45 BST
Blackpool have named their team to take on Cambridge United at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders head into the fixture on the back of a 3-0 victory over Barnsley at Oakwell.

Sonny Carey was on hand with a brace for Steve Bruce’s side in South Yorkshire, while Ashley Fletcher was also on the scoresheet.

On the back of that triumph, the Blackpool boss has stuck with the same starting XI and bench.

Here is the full team: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Ashley Fletcher, Niall Ennis.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel, Elkan Baggott, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley, Sammy Silvera.

