Blackpool team news V Cambridge United: Steve Bruce looks to replicate Barnsley success
The Seasiders head into the fixture on the back of a 3-0 victory over Barnsley at Oakwell.
Sonny Carey was on hand with a brace for Steve Bruce’s side in South Yorkshire, while Ashley Fletcher was also on the scoresheet.
On the back of that triumph, the Blackpool boss has stuck with the same starting XI and bench.
Here is the full team: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Ashley Fletcher, Niall Ennis.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel, Elkan Baggott, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley, Sammy Silvera.
