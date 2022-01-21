Blackpool striker Ewan Bange heads out on loan for the third time this season

It will be the 20-year-old’s third loan deal of the season, having previously spent time with FC United’s Northern Premier Division rivals Bamber Bridge as well as AFC Telford United.

The striker recently returned to Bloomfield Road last week following the expiration of his loan spell at Telford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bange made just five appearances for the National League North side, having linked up with the Bucks on November 9.

The academy product enjoyed a far more prolific loan spell with Bamber Bridge earlier in the season, where he hit double figures.

When asked what is next for Bange, Pool boss Neil Critchley told The Gazette earlier in the week: “His situation is similar to Rob Apter and Brad Holmes (who are both out on loan).

“Bangey has had a couple of loans now, but he’s waiting patiently and we just have to find the next step or the next club for him that we feel is the right one.

Bange will spend the remainder of the season with FC United

“He’s back training and as ever, we will just wait and see if we can find what we think is the best club for him for the second half of the season.”

Bange spent the first three months of the season on loan with Northern Premier League side Bamber Bridge, where he enjoyed an impressive spell alongside Pool teammate Rob Apter, who has since joined National League North side Chester.

Playing under former Seasiders Jamie Milligan and John Hills, the rangey striker scored 10 goals in 18 games.

Bange made his Blackpool debut in October 2019 as a substitute during the EFL Trophy defeat to Carlisle United.

He signed a professional contract with the Seasiders in December 2020, a deal that is due to run out at the end of the season - although Blackpool do hold the option to extend by 12 months.

Bange’s Blackpool teammate Brad Holmes previously spent time with FC United earlier this season prior to joining Chorley in December.