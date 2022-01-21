More for Blackpool to do before deadline says Neil Critchley

The Seasiders have bolstered their ranks this month with the capture of striker Jake Beesley from Rochdale, while Owen Dale made his loan move from Crewe Alexandra permanent and Ethan Robson has been recalled from his spell at MK Dons.

In terms of outgoings, Ryan Wintle and Tyreece John-Jules were recalled by Cardiff City and Arsenal respectively, while Teddy Howe had his contract cancelled by mutual consent this week.

Blackpool will spend the rest of the transfer window striving to do their best in a 'difficult market' vows Neil Critchley

With 11 days left in the window, the Seasiders remain on the lookout for reinforcements, especially in central midfield where they are light on numbers.

When asked if a signing was close, Critchley hinted something was in the pipeline but warned they still needed to get the deal over the line.

“It’s been a busy January so far, for us anyway,” Pool’s head coach said.

“We carry on doing as best as we can but it’s a difficult market, I have to say, for various different reasons.

“The aim of any club is to try to be stronger at the end of the window than they were at the start of it. That will be our aim.

“We maybe have a little bit to do yet but watch this space.”

Under owner Simon Sadler and Critchley, Blackpool have worked closely with clubs in the top flight to acquire some of their best young talent on loan.

However, with the disruption caused by Covid, that’s been more difficult this month due to Premier League clubs wanting to keep hold of players.

Critchley explained: “In the Premier League, clubs will be a lot more reluctant to let their better young players go out on loan to protect themselves.

“You’ve already seen clubs in the Championship that have recalled their players from loans as well.”

Referring to Robson, he added: “We haven’t recalled ours because of Covid – it’s more a shortage of personnel within that area of the pitch.

“But I do think it (Covid) has an impact, financially as well. We’re no different.

“But we’ve got a plan in place where we want to get to and how we’re going to try and get there, and it’s important you remain on task, which can be very difficult.

“We’ve got good experience here and we communicate daily.

“We sense-check ourselves to check what we’re trying to do is the right thing.”

After the postponement of last weekend’s fixture at Barnsley due to Covid cases there, Pool return to action tomorrow with a home game against Millwall.

Critchley confirmed the Seasiders have no new injury or Covid concerns to worry about ahead of the game, their first in the Championship since beating Hull City on New Year’s Day.