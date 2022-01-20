Blackpool and Hull City 'miss out' on Bristol City midfielder - who signs for Ipswich Town instead

The 23-year-old has joined League One side Ipswich Town on loan with a view to making the move permanent during the summer.

According to Football Insider, the Seasiders and fellow Championship side Hull City had expressed interest in a loan move for the central midfielder.

But a potential move was blocked by Bristol City as they didn’t want Bakinson joining another club in the same division.

Speaking about Bakinson's impending departure earlier today, Robins boss Nigel Pearson said he "wasn't bothered" by his exit.

He told the Bristol Post: "As far as I'm concerned, and I've said it before, if players don't want to be here they can go.

"I'm not bothered. He's a player who unfortunately just wants to play on his own terms. It's not something I particularly want so he can go.

"I'm not wasting energy on negativity, I don't invest time on that, I'm not just saying it. If you ask people who work with me they'll say exactly the same thing, I don't waste energy on negativity, it drives me mad.

"If people aren't in the side, I want them to work hard to get there and I want people who are in the side to work hard to stay there. I don't want people that when the going gets tough, they want to go somewhere else, I'm not interested.

"The fact that I am prepared to say, 'yeah, let the deal go ahead' because actually, people around the place who sap the energy out of other people is not as valuable as having people here who want to be playing."

The Seasiders continue to be frustrated in their attempts to bolster their options in central midfield, which is their number one priority this month.

While Blackpool remain low on numbers in that area of the pitch due to long-term injuries to Matty Virtue and Grant Ward and the return of Ryan Wintle to Cardiff City, things have been helped by Ethan Robson’s recent recall from MK Dons.

The Seasiders could also call upon Kevin Stewart, who is one player who might have benefitted from last week’s postponement of the Barnsley game by getting more time to build up his fitness.

Kenny Dougall and Callum Connolly are also fit and available, but Reece James - a defender who is capable of filling in higher up the pitch - is still sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Pool have been linked with moves for Oxford United’s Cameron Brannagan, Jay Fulton, of Swansea City, and Forest Green Rovers man Ebou Adams this window.

In other transfer news, Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has conceded the Addicks are willing to listen to loan offers for Blackpool-linked Charlie Kirk.