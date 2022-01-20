Charlton Athletic willing to listen to loan offers for Blackpool-linked Charlie Kirk

The Gazette understands Kirk is a player the Seasiders are fond of, although Blackpool aren’t currently focused on strengthening their wide options.

However, should a player in that position depart, Kirk is a player they would consider as a replacement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old has failed to settle in the capital following his summer move from Crewe Alexandra.

Speaking today, Addicks boss Johnnie Jackson told the South London Press: “It’s been difficult for him to get game time and he’s a good player with a good reputation. He needs to be playing games.

“If there was the right opportunity for a loan, it is something we would consider. But obviously it has to be right for all parties.

“The lad has been first class with his attitude. He trains hard every day, it’s just that his opportunities have been limited.

Kirk is a player that will be well known to Neil Critchley following his time at Crewe

“I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him yet, I think he would admit that.

“But he is young, he’s got lots of time and he has got a long-term contract, so we have to try and find the best path for him for the remainder of the season.

“We’ll see what that brings.”

Kirk only signed for the Addicks on a four-year deal back in August after the League One side triggered his £500,000 release clause from Crewe.

But his move to Charlton hasn’t gone to plan, with the winger making just 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

While the Cheshire-born player has yet to find the back of the net for Charlton, his record at Crewe was an impressive one with 32 goals to his name in 206 appearances.

Kirk, who will be well known to Neil Critchley given his Crewe connections, has struggled for game time since Jackson took charge as he prefers a wing-back system.

It’s believed personal reasons may also have been a factor in Kirk’s mixed displays.

The winger last started a league game for Charlton at Lincoln City in October, although he has featured more heavily in the cup competitions.